Topgolf opening first Massachusetts location

Topgolf is opening its first location in Massachusetts

CANTON – Good news is on the horizon for Massachusetts golfers. Topgolf is beginning construction for its first location in the state.

The company, which has venues around the country, is beginning construction on a three-level driving range on Dedham Street in Canton.

According to Topgolf, the facility will include 90 hitting bays, each equipped with heaters. The bays will have Toptracer technology that allows players to track statistics from their shots and accumulate points while they play.

The Canton location will be built as part of a redevelopment of the former Cumberland Farms manufacturing and distribution facility.

An opening date has not yet been announced.

"We get asked all the time when we're bringing a Topgolf to the Boston area, so we couldn't be happier to finally have an answer to that question," Topgolf chief development officer Chris Callaway said in a statement Friday. "We're thrilled at the opportunity to join the Canton community and can't thank the town enough for their support along the way."