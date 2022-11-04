Watch CBS News
Local News

Topgolf opening first Massachusetts location

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Topgolf is opening its first location in Massachusetts
Topgolf is opening its first location in Massachusetts 00:27

CANTON – Good news is on the horizon for Massachusetts golfers. Topgolf is beginning construction for its first location in the state.

The company, which has venues around the country, is beginning construction on a three-level driving range on Dedham Street in Canton.

According to Topgolf, the facility will include 90 hitting bays, each equipped with heaters. The bays will have Toptracer technology that allows players to track statistics from their shots and accumulate points while they play.

The Canton location will be built as part of a redevelopment of the former Cumberland Farms manufacturing and distribution facility.

An opening date has not yet been announced.

"We get asked all the time when we're bringing a Topgolf to the Boston area, so we couldn't be happier to finally have an answer to that question," Topgolf chief development officer Chris Callaway said in a statement Friday. "We're thrilled at the opportunity to join the Canton community and can't thank the town enough for their support along the way."

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on November 4, 2022 / 12:30 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.