Top Red Sox pitching prospect Brayan Bello could make MLB debut Wednesday

BOSTON -- The major league debut of top Red Sox pitching prospect Brayan Bello may be upon us.

With the need for a spot start looming on Wednesday, Red Sox manager Alex Cora named Bello as a possibility when speaking to the media ahead of Monday's matinee game at Fenway Park.

Wednesday starter is TBD but when asked what options the Red Sox have in Worcester, Cora’s first and only answer was Brayan Bello. — Jen McCaffrey (@jcmccaffrey) July 4, 2022

23-year-old Bello has pitched in 15 games this season between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester. At Double-A, he's gone 4-2 with a 1.60 ERA and 0.832 WHIP in 33.2 innings over six starts, while striking out 42 batters and walking just 12. At Triple-A, Bello is 6-2 with a 2.81 ERA and 1.169 WHIP in 51.1 innings over nine appearances (eight starts) with 72 strikeouts and 21 walks.

The 6-foot-1 right-hander has improved significantly since last season, when he went 7-3 with a 3.87 ERA in high-A and Double-A combined.

The Red Sox are home for a three-game set against the Rays to start the week, before hosting the Yankees for a four-game series.