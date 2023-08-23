Too much screen time could harm a baby's development, research suggests

BOSTON - There are more reasons to limit your baby's screen time.

It's easy to hand your toddler a phone or tablet to keep them entertained when you need a break, but there's a growing body of research suggesting too much screen time could harm their development.

Japanese researchers studied more than 7,000 mother-child pairs and found that greater screen time at age 1 was associated with delays in communication and problem-solving at ages 2 and 4 years. In fact, compared to 1-year-olds who used screens less than an hour a day, those who spent four or more hours a day on screens were much more likely to experience problems with communication, problem-solving, and personal and social skills by age 2.

The American Academy of Pediatrics discourages screen use in children younger than 18 to 24 months.