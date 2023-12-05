"Emotionally moved by the end"; Tony Award winning musical "The Band's Visit" comes to Boston

Tony Award winning musical "The Band's Visit" comes to Boston

BOSTON - Boston audiences are in for a transformative experience, as "The Band's Visit" takes the stage at the Huntington Theatre in Boston.

The premise is simple, a transportation mix-up strands a group of Egyptian musicians in a small Israeli town for 24 hours.

"It's about connection. It's about people who would not normally otherwise mingle with each other, who would not exist in the same space," actor Brian Thomas Abraham told us.

The Tony Award winning musical is unlike any other, with no big production numbers.

"The music comes more organically through the moments, rather than 'and now we sing,'" actress Jennifer Apple continued, "It's not a performative show, which I think is why people tend to lean a little bit more forward to hear."

That's something director Paul Daigneault said was intentional.

He approached the piece more like a play with music.

"The quiet moments have almost more impact than the traditional musical theater moments," Daigneault said.

Quiet conversations between characters who know they'll never see each other again, become revealing.

"Audiences, they're emotionally moved by the end of the piece," Abraham said.

"To be able to show art that could be healing for other people during this time and share in that with audiences here in Boston? It's a gift," Apple agreed.

You can see "The Band's Visit" at the Huntington Theatre through December 17th.