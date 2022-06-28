Tommy McNamara signs contract extension with Revolution

FOXBORO -- Tommy McNamara will be part of the Revolution lineup through at least 2024. New England has signed the veteran midfielder to a two-year extension, the club announced Tuesday.

McNamara's new deal also includes a one-year club option for the 2025 MLS season.

The 31-year-old McNamara is in his ninth MLS season and his third with the Revs. He has played in all but three games since arriving in New England via trade with the Houston Dynamo during the 2020 season.

"I'm very happy to continue my career here in New England and look forward to building on the progress we have made as a team these past two years," McNamara said. "I am excited to remain a part of the Revolution and look forward to great years ahead with the club."

"We are pleased to sign Tommy McNamara to a new contract with the Revolution. Tommy is an invaluable member of our team. He is an intelligent and dependable player who has shown the versatility in playing all positions in our midfield," Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena said in Tuesday's release. "We are thrilled that Tommy will remain a member of our team for many years to come."

McNamara has totaled 192 appearances for four clubs during his MLS career, making 135 starts. He has tallied 19 goals and 26 assists across more than 11,700 minutes played during his time on the pitch.

He played in 32 games, including 21 starts, during New England's historic 2021 campaign. McNamara had a pair of goals and six assists to help New England to an MLS-record 73 points and the franchise's first Supporters' Shield.

At the midway point of the 2022 season, McNamara is one of two Revolution players to appear in every league match, alongside Carles Gil. He has one goal on the year; a game-winner for New England against FC Cincinnati.

New England will look to extend its unbeaten streak to 10 matches this weekend, when the club hosts FC Cincinnati on Sunday, July 3. You can catch the match on TV38, with coverage kicking off at 7:30pm.