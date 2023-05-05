Tomie dePaola 'Strega Nona' Forever stamp officially released by USPS

New stamp to honor New Hampshire author Tomie dePaola

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The U.S. Postal Service released a Forever stamp dedicated to beloved "Strega Nona" author Tomie dePaola on Friday with a special ceremony in New Hampshire.

The prolific children's writer and illustrator sold nearly 25 million copies of his books. He was a longtime New Hampshire resident who died in 2020 at 85 years old.

The Forever stamp depicts the "Grandma witch" with her magic pasta pot. Published in 1975, "Strega Nona" is a Caldecott Honor book and was voted one of the "Top 100 Picture Books" by the School Library Journal.

There was a "first-day-of-issue event" celebrating dePaola at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester.