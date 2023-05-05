Watch CBS News
Local News

Tomie dePaola 'Strega Nona' Forever stamp officially released by USPS

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

New stamp to honor New Hampshire author Tomie dePaola
New stamp to honor New Hampshire author Tomie dePaola 00:21

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The U.S. Postal Service released a Forever stamp dedicated to beloved "Strega Nona" author Tomie dePaola on Friday with a special ceremony in New Hampshire.

The prolific children's writer and illustrator sold nearly 25 million copies of his books. He was a longtime New Hampshire resident who died in 2020 at 85 years old.

The Forever stamp depicts the "Grandma witch" with her magic pasta pot. Published in 1975, "Strega Nona" is a Caldecott Honor book and was voted one of the "Top 100 Picture Books" by the School Library Journal.

There was a "first-day-of-issue event" celebrating dePaola at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester.  

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on May 5, 2023 / 9:10 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.