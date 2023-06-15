Watch CBS News
Local News

Priest allegedly used stolen church funds on riding mower, wine and video games

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Priest allegedly used stolen church funds on riding mower, wine and video games
Priest allegedly used stolen church funds on riding mower, wine and video games 00:20

GRANBY - A former priest in Granby is accused of stealing church funds for years and spending them on himself.

Tomasz Gorny, a 43-year-old living in Amherst, is charged with larceny. Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan said he stole more than $100,000 from the church over three years.

"Gorny is alleged to have used parish funds to purchase numerous items for his own personal use, including power tools, a riding mower, food, wine, car accessories, video games and clothing," Sullivan's office said. "He allegedly charged these expenses to credit cards that the Springfield Diocese ultimately had to pay."

Police found "hundreds of items" in an Easthampton storage unit after the Springfield Diocese told them they were investigating church spending.

Gorny is set to be arraigned in Belchertown on Friday.  

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on June 15, 2023 / 4:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.