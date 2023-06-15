Priest allegedly used stolen church funds on riding mower, wine and video games

GRANBY - A former priest in Granby is accused of stealing church funds for years and spending them on himself.

Tomasz Gorny, a 43-year-old living in Amherst, is charged with larceny. Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan said he stole more than $100,000 from the church over three years.

"Gorny is alleged to have used parish funds to purchase numerous items for his own personal use, including power tools, a riding mower, food, wine, car accessories, video games and clothing," Sullivan's office said. "He allegedly charged these expenses to credit cards that the Springfield Diocese ultimately had to pay."

Police found "hundreds of items" in an Easthampton storage unit after the Springfield Diocese told them they were investigating church spending.

Gorny is set to be arraigned in Belchertown on Friday.