Tom Brady's final game worn jersey headed to auction

BOSTON - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey Tom Brady wore in the final game of his career is going up on the auction block.

The jersey will be part of Sotheby's and Wynn's Official Auction of the Las Vegas Grand Prix. It is taking place on November 17. The jersey is valued between $1.5 and $2.5 million.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion wore the jersey on January 16, which is when the Buccaneers played the Dallas Cowboys in a playoff matchup. The Buccaneers lost, ending Tom Brady's extraordinary 23-year career.

Brady played 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and three seasons with the Buccaneers.