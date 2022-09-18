Watch CBS News
Tom Brady will reportedly take every Wednesday off from Bucs practice

TAMPA – Whether his performance shows it or not, Tom Brady is 45 years old and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are trying to do whatever they can to keep their star quarterback fresh.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Brady will be given every Wednesday off for the rest of the season.

Backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert will take the reps in Brady's absence on Wednesdays.

Brady mentioned after his team's season-opening win over the Dallas Cowboys that he was filling a bit more sore than he is accustomed to, so a weekly rest day may be a good way to combat that in the ongoing battle versus time. 

