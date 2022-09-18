Tom Brady throws tantrum during Bucs' game vs. Saints

Will Patriots focus on the run or the pass on offense against the Steelers?

BOSTON -- Ever since heading to Tampa, Tom Brady's football life has been pretty good. Except for when he's played against the Saints.

While Brady and the Bucs did pick up a huge playoff win over the Saints in 2020, they have yet to beat their division rival ever since the quarterback moved south. In fact, the Bucs' loss to the Saints last year was one of Brady's worst games ... ever.

And on Sunday, Brady's frustration with the Bucs continued, as he and the offense had been held scoreless through halftime. The Bucs came out of halftime and ended their drive with a punt, at which point Brady had himself a full-on tantrum.

After screaming his way off the field, Brady tossed his helmet on the sideline. Then he grabbed a tablet and chucked that, too.

The frustrations continue for Tom Brady and the Bucs offense today.



The frustrations continue for Tom Brady and the Bucs offense today.

Tom Brady is not happy 😬😬

Tom Brady is not happy 😬😬

Brady had been spending more of his day screaming than completing passes to that point, as the 45-year-old quarterback was clearly unhappy with much of what was going on throughout the game.

Yet in the drive after the big sideline meltdown, Brady and the Bucs finally got on the board -- albeit with a field goal -- to tie the game.

Emotions remained high across the board, leading to a fight breaking out in the fourth quarter. Some jawing between Brady and Marshon Lattimore led to a chaotic scene on the field.

There's a lot going on here.

Mike Evans and Lattimore were both ejected from the game after that. Later on that drive, Brady threw a touchdown to give the Bucs a 10-3 lead.