Tom Brady says Ryan Fitzpatrick is not the quarterback he was referring to with famous "MFer" quote

BOSTON -- Tom Brady's potty mouth has created one of the great mysteries in the NFL. That mystery will remain unsolved, though we may be inching closer to an answer.

The question popped up after Brady criticized an unknown NFL team during a 2021 appearance on HBO's The Shop for sticking with their -- we'll refrain from using Brady's choice of words, but they start with an M and an F -- quarterback over signing him in the 2020 offseason. Ryan Fitzpatrick, who played in the league from 2005-21 and was with the Miami Dolphins for the 2020 season, said last week that he believes he was the "MFer" that led to Brady's cursing criticism.

Brady, however, has come out to eliminate Fitzpatrick from contention.

"I like to keep them guessing," Brady said on the latest episode of his Let's Go! podcast. "Unfortunately with this coming out I'd have to tell him, it wasn't him."

The mystery continues. At least the Buccaneers quarterback is slowly eliminating potential candidates.

Fitzpatrick was a pretty good guess though, considering Dolphins owner Stephen Ross was just hit was tampering chargers for trying to lure Brady to Miami before the QB was officially a free agent. The Dolphins opted to keep Fitzpatrick instead.

Fitzpatrick also said this week that he believes Brady doesn't really like him. Brady dismissed that on his podcast.

"I love Ryan, but somewhere he's got it out for me," said Brady. "I actually talked to Ryan Griffin, who's one of our quarterbacks. He said, 'Ryan's always all over you. I don't know why.' Maybe Ryan and I need to have a talk.

"Ryan's a hell of a guy, too, and I competed against him. I mean, he's a Harvard guy. Now he looks part homeless," Brady joked. "Now he's on TV doing what my future job's going to be. I think Ryan's got a good thing going. I don't know why he needs to think I'm after him or something like that."

With Fitzpatrick out of the running as Brady's famous "MFer", the guessing game continues. At some point, this vulgar game of "Guess Who?" will come to an end. But Brady isn't ready to spill the beans just yet.