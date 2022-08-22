Tom Brady returns to Buccaneers, expected to practice on Monday

The Patriots are in Las Vegas this week -- and so is Dan Roche!

BOSTON -- Tom Brady is getting back to work on Monday. The quarterback has returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is expected to practice, according to ESPN's Jenna Laine.

Brady was excused from training camp for personal reasons back on Aug. 11, something that he and the team had arraigned before camp kicked off. He was expected to rejoin the team following Tampa's exhibition game with the Titans on Saturday, but there was some mystery surrounding the return last week when head coach Todd Bowles was a bit cagey about the quarterback getting back to work.

But as expected, Brady is back with team and ready to take the practice field again. With his hiatus coming to an end on schedule, we can forget all those rumors that he was maybe considering another retirement. (We'll still hold on to those rumors that he was busy taping his appearance on The Masked Singer though.)

The 45-year-old Brady is heading into his 23rd NFL season and third with the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay closes its preseason against the Colts on Aug. 27, and opens the regular season against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 11.