Tom Brady shares numerous Patriots memories after latest retirement

BOSTON – When Tom Brady retired for the first time, he ruffled quite a few feathers in New England by seemingly leaving them out of his announcement.

On Wednesday, Brady took to social media to declare himself officially retired, and after this announcement, his former team appears to be fresh in his mind.

After sharing his retirement video, Brady began sharing numerous photos on his Instagram story.

A large number of them were from his time with the Patriots, including many with former teammates and Bill Belichick.

A photo shared on Tom Brady's Instagram story following his retirement. Tom Brady/Instagram

Among the Patriots featured in Brady's reflection were the Kraft family, Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola, Jimmy Garoppolo, Jacoby Brissett, Drew Bledsoe, Willie McGinest, Brian Hoyer, Matthew Slater, Randy Moss, Josh McDaniels, Tedy Bruschi, and more.

Brady rewrote the record books, but is known more for winning than he is for compiling stats. He's the all-time leader in regular-season wins (251), postseason wins (35), and Super Bowl wins (7).