Tom Brady reportedly considering career in stand-up comedy

BOSTON -- Today in the land of bad ideas, Tom Brady is considering a new career in comedy.

Gossip website Radar Online reported that Brady "has drawn up a game plan for a new career in stand-up comedy" to keep himself busy in his post-playing days.

According to the report, Brady's "ego inflated" when he performed well in "80 For Brady," which "left him feeling like an all-pro comic."

Brady has certainly performed well on the screen throughout his career, making cameos on TV shows, movies and internet videos. (His work in that Funny Or Die video remains entertaining a decade later. His roast work with President Joe Biden ... was a bit more spotty.) But a career in stand-up comedy for a 45-year-old who lacks the natural inclination of being funny in non-scripted scenarios might be a bit of an ambitious goal for Brady. As such, the report indicated that Brady's friends are trying to convince him to reconsider.

The whole matter reads as something a bit stranger than fiction, especially considering Brady has reportedly postponed his football broadcasting career and the reported $375 million over 10 years that comes with it. But maybe it's a real consideration. Maybe it's a sneaky way to try to sell some more sweatshirts. You never really know what Brady's end game is these days.

But if he is indeed serious about pursuing a career in comedy, then the man just might be addicted to having people doubt him. Unlike football though, he's got a much lower chance of being able to prove them wrong in this particular arena.

IMPORTANT UPDATE: TMZ reports that Brady is not pursuing a career in stand-up comedy. That report, per TMZ, was "bogus." Instead, Brady might be the subject of a Netflix roast, where funny people will get to make some jokes at his expense.