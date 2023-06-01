Tom Brady reiterates that he's done playing football

BOSTON -- The problem with unretiring once is that everyone expects you to unretire twice.

In the case of Tom Brady, an incalculable number of stories have been written over the past few weeks and months about the potential possibility that he might return to an NFL field.

But Brady stated once again this week that a second unretirement will not be happening.

"I'm certain I'm not playing again," Brady told Sports Illustrated. "So, I've tried to make that clear and I hate to continue to profess that, because I've already told people that lots of times."

Tom Brady is not coming back, from Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/1DrYsyfAkl — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) June 1, 2023

Brady's gap year between playing and joining the FOX broadcast booth as well as his foray into the Raiders ownership group have kept Brady in the headlines, but he stated that those endeavors are just a part of his new job.

"I'm looking forward to my broadcasting job at FOX next year, I'm looking forward to the opportunity ahead with the Raiders -- and we're in the process of that -- along with the other different things that I'm a part of professionally," he said. "And in my personal life, just spending as much time with my kids as I can, and seeing them grow up and support the different things that they have going on. And that's a very important job, and I take them all pretty seriously."

Brady, who will turn 46 years old in August, ranked third in the NFL in passing yards last year while leading the league in completions and attempts. He may still have the physical ability to play the game at a very high level, but he's now made it quite clear that he's all done.