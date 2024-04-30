Watch CBS News
Tickets for Tom Brady's Patriots Hall of Fame induction go on sale Thursday

By Matt Geagan

/ CBS Boston

Drake Maye introduced at Gillette Stadium, says he "can't wait" to play for Patriots
Drake Maye introduced at Gillette Stadium, says he "can't wait" to play for Patriots 14:27

FOXBORO -- Pats fans who want to be at Gillette Stadium for Tom Brady's Patriots Hall of Fame induction will get their shot at tickets later this week. A limited number of tickets will be available for public purchase starting at noon on Thursday, May 2.

It won't be cheap to watch the GOAT collect his red jacket and take his seat in the Patriots Hall of Fame. Tickets will go for $100 each, and are only available through Ticketmaster. 

It should be quite the show on June 12, 2024, when Brady becomes the 35th person inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. The event is set to kick off at 7 p.m. and will feature a number of Brady's former teammates and special guests. NBC's Mike Tirico will host the ceremony, which will be held inside Gillette Stadium under the six Super Bowl banners that Brady brought to New England.

Usually, a person has to wait four years after their retirement to be considered for the Patriots Hall of Fame. But this is Tom Brady, so team owner Robert Kraft made a special exception and decided to throw a grand party for No. 12 inside the stadium.

In addition to those six Super Bowls that Brady won with the Patriots, he owns nearly every franchise passing record and a handful of all-time NFL passing records. He retired from football in February 2023 -- for good this time -- and was honored at Gillette Stadium during halftime of the New England's Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last September.

