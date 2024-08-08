Tom Brady reflects on watching "the most powerful women I've ever seen" at Olympics with his daughter

Olympic athletes becoming social media influencers Olympic athletes becoming social media influencers 02:30

PARIS - Tom Brady says a trip to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris "went above and beyond what I could ever have imagined" and offered an important message about gender equality to his 11-year-old daughter Vivian.

Brady and his youngest child, whom he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, were in the stands for several events including women's diving, beach volleyball and the individual women's gymnastics finals, where the pair cheered on Simone Biles and the other American competitors.

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady watches the United States play Italy in a beach volleyball match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Paris, France. Robert F. Bukaty / AP

"We saw athletes from many sports and many countries, but it was especially meaningful to be able to come to this incredible city with my daughter and watch the most powerful women I've ever seen, fight for gold, silver and bronze," the former New England Patriots quarterback wrote in an Instagram post Thursday.

Gender parity at 2024 Olympics

Brady also said he "was proud to tell Vivi" about an Olympic milestone reached this year. For the first time, there are an equal number of competition spots for male and female athletes at the Games.

Tom Brady watching the gymnastics at the Bercy Arena on the tenth day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France. Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

The seven-time Super Bowl champ took the time to meet with some of the women competing in the Olympics. Brady snapped a selfie with rugby sensation Ilona Maher, and he and his daughter posted for a photo with medal-winning gymnast Sunisa Lee.

In his Instagram post, Brady said these Olympics are a reminder to "push yourself beyond your comfort zone to see what you can really accomplish."

"Congratulations to the champions, the competitors, and the entire city of Paris on a once in a lifetime event With countless memories and enduring relationships," Brady wrote.