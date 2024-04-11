Tom Brady "not opposed" to playing in NFL again, pulling a Michael Jordan

BOSTON -- Michael Jordan is the GOAT of basketball. Tom Brady is the GOAT of football. Might one GOAT try to follow the lead of the other?

Well, technically, that might have already happened if you believe that Brady's first retirement in 2022 was a real one. But now that Brady is actually retired and didn't play during the 2023 season, the question of whether Brady would step away from his many business ventures to play quarterback in the NFL in the right situation has been asked. And the answer was a yes.

"I'm not opposed to it," Brady said when asked on "DeepCut with VicBlends" in a video that hit YouTube on Thursday.

Brady admitted that he's not sure it would be allowed, considering he's in the process of attaining an ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders. But he does believe he could pull it off.

"I don't know if they're gonna let me if I become an owner of an NFL team. I don't know -- I'm always gonna be in good shape, I'm always gonna be able to throw the ball. So to come in for a little bit like MJ coming back? I don't know if they'd let me, but I wouldn't be opposed to it," Brady said.

Jordan, of course, retired twice -- once in the prime of his career to play baseball, and then in 1998 after winning a third straight NBA title for the second time in eight years. Jordan's Wizards tenure at ages 38 and 39 isn't remembered overly fondly by basketball historians, but MJ was an All-Star for both of his Washington seasons (because, well, he was MJ), and he also averaged over 21 points per game.

For whatever it may be worth, the question was posed to Brady as a scenario where the 49ers might need a quarterback for the playoffs. Brady quickly added the Patriots and Raiders to the list of possible teams.

There is, however, one significant issue with this fantasy: Tom Brady will turn 47 years old in August. "Staying in shape" and "being able to play quarterback in the NFL" are two very different situations, so while Brady remains as convicted as ever in his own ability, nobody will be holding their breath awaiting this comeback.

But, hey, this is Tom Brady. You never can say never when it comes to him.