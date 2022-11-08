Tom Brady has "no doubt" that Bill Belichick will pass Don Schula on NFL's all-time wins list

BOSTON -- Things did not end well between Tom Brady and the Patriots. Just two years ago, it seemed like the quarterback couldn't get out of New England and away from Bill Belichick fast enough.

But now Brady can't stop singing the praises of his old club and his former head coach. During this week's "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady admitted that he still watches Patriots games every week. He also went out of his way to give Belichick even more praise for a career milestone that the head coach hit a couple of weeks ago.

Brady hit a pretty big milestone himself over the weekend, going over the 100,000 passing yards mark for his career. He's the first player in NFL history to rack up that many yards.

During a Monday morning radio appearance, Belichick was left speechless when told that total adds up to nearly 57 miles of passing yards. Belichick said that Brady's milestone was "amazing" and a "great accomplishment."

"I can hear that as if I'm sitting next to him," Brady joked with co-host Jim Gray on Monday night. "Believe me, all those years with him in my ear, I can hear that as if he were just right next to me."

Belichick took over second place on the NFL's all-time wins list in Week 8, and is now just 22 wins away from matching Don Schula's record of 347 wins. Brady has no doubt that Belichick will pass Schula and sit atop that list some day soon.

"We had 20 years together of elite football experience that I wouldn't have traded for anything in the world," Brady said of Belichick. "I know he's a great competitor. What an amazing coach he is, and how he prepares the team to win, and he's just done it year in and year out. The fact that he's 22 wins away from an amazing milestone -- I have no doubt he's gonna get it.

"I just watch that team every week," he continued. "I'm impressed with how they prepare and the accountability that that organization has had. It always starts at the top."

It's no secret that Tom Brady loves football. Apparently he still loves Patriots football, even though he's no longer a part of it.