Dolphins reportedly not expected to pursue Tom Brady

BOSTON – There are expected to be a number of teams chasing after Tom Brady if he opts to return and play at 46 years old. But according to a new report, the Miami Dolphins are not expected to be one of them.

League sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the Dolphins are committed to Tua Tagovailoa for 2023 and are "pleased with his development."

Miami was seen as a potential landing spot for Brady because it's close to his family in Florida, and the Dolphins have talent on the offensive side of the ball.

The Dolphins lost their 2023 first round draft pick after the NFL found the team tampered with Brady and Saints head coach Sean Payton while they were under contract. Those violations happened from 2019-2022, including when Brady was on the Patriots.

Brady has not yet said if he plans to play another season, and added that he will take time to make the decision.