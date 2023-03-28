Tom Brady hits the beach with Gronk, Edelman, Amendola ... and shares pics on 3-28

BOSTON -- Tom Brady is retired. So he's living the life of a retired man by spending a sunny March day on the beach with friends and family.

Brady posted some pictures to Instagram and Twitter on Tuesday of a big day out at the beach with old friends Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola. Brady's kids, along with former backup Blaine Gabbert, were also part of the festivities.

Whether coincidental or not, Brady shared those photos on March 28, aka 3-28, aka an unofficial holiday in the land of the New England Patriots. That history stems from the historic 28-3 comeback led by Brady -- and fueled by Edelman and Amendola, and witnessed by a sidelined Gronkowski -- over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

That championship victory was the centerpiece of the recent movie "80 For Brady," and it's also the basis for what are likely lifelong bonds formed among the players involved.

While the celebration of 3-28 might get a bit muted with each year that passes in New England, it looks like Brady hasn't forgotten it. He's celebrated it before through social media, but by hitting the beach and going full-on vacation mode, perhaps he finally is at a point where he's allowing himself to reminisce on some past accomplishments.

Or he just likes going to the beach.