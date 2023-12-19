Watch CBS News
Store gives customer Tom Brady's family photos after mix-up

By Levan Reid

BOSTON – A California woman who expected to see her own family when she picked up her photo order was in for quite the surprise.

The mother of a San Francisco 49ers player was picking up a photos at a local CVS in the Bay Area. 

She got home and opened the photos, only to realize they were pictures of Tom Brady's family instead.

Tom Brady at his children at Gillette Stadium. Katie Tonges/TikTok

Katie Tonges is the sister of 49ers practice squad player Jake Tonges.

She shared on TikTok that while her mother was expecting her own photos, she found Brady and his children photographed at the Patriots' first game of the season.

The photo shows Brady and crew on top of the Gillette Stadium lighthouse before the Patriots played the Eagles.

The TikTok went viral, prompting Brady to respond to the mix-up with laughing emojis. Brady added that his mom was likely the one printing the photos in San Francisco. 

First published on December 19, 2023 / 11:34 AM EST

