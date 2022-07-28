Tom Brady dunks on Max Kellerman, on sixth anniversary of infamous "cliff" clip

BOSTON -- If you mentioned the name Max Kellerman in New England from 2016 to 2018, you would have inspired a whole lot of rage. In the years since, the name has only inspired laughs -- and a clown sign or two.

The origin of that story, of course, came when Kellerman declared in full confidence in the summer of 2016 that Brady was "just about done," that he would be "a bum in short order," and that he "is going to fall off a cliff." As the world knows now -- and as many knew then -- Kellerman was wrong. Spectacularly wrong. Perhaps more wrong than anyone has ever been about anything ever.

Thursday actually marked the sixth anniversary of that infamous take, and the Twitter account for Barstool Sports shared the original clip. That tweet came across Brady's eyes, and he took a moment to dunk on Kellerman in rather quick fashion.

After tagging Kellerman, Brady wrote, "ratio + I have a swimwear line now," while also giving a thumbs up.

.@maxkellerman ratio + I have a swimwear line now 👍 https://t.co/2dsz42RK5M — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 28, 2022

On the first part, Twitter users often just say "ratio" when calling out a bad take to add to the number of replies to a given tweet. On the second part, well, Brady is always selling something. On Thursday, it was bathing suits.

In terms of responding, Kellerman took his medicine gracefully.

You’ve only won 3 Super Bowls since then. Calm down https://t.co/VMG7zqqEV8 — Max Kellerman (@maxkellerman) July 28, 2022

Kellerman defended his stance for quite a while, but he eventually admitted that he was wrong. Everybody else had known that for quite some time, but it's nevertheless a positive that Kellerman came around too.