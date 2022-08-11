Tom Brady congratulates James White on his "perfect career"

BOSTON -- Tom Brady had a lot of favorite teammates throughout his years with the New England Patriots, but James White is somewhere near the top of that list. So of course Brady would take some time out of his Thursday to honor White after the running back announced his retirement from the NFL.

White called it a career after eight seasons -- and three Super Bowl championships -- with the Patriots. He was one of Brady's favorite receivers, hauling in 381 receptions during his time in the New England backfield, which ranks eighth all-time in Patriots team history.

White was also a huge piece of the Patriots winning a then-fifth Super Bowl title to cap off the 2016 season, scoring 20 total points and the game-winning overtime score in New England's epic comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. He was always beloved throughout New England, and that won't change now that he's retired.

It was an incredible career for White, one that Brady called "perfect" in an Instagram post honoring his former teammate.

"Teammate, champion, football player through and through. Congrats on the perfect career," Brady wrote.

Tom Brady's message honoring James White on his Instagram page. Photo of Tom Brady's Instagram page

That's some serious love for White, and in line with what Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft had to say about him on Thursday following his retirement.