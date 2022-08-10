Tom Brady, Buccaneers see another injury at center during training camp
BOSTON -- Tom Brady was already without his starting center for a while. Now he may be without his starting center's backup, too.
Ronald Hainsey, who was set to fill in for the injured Ryan Jensen, suffered an injury during a joint practice session between the Buccaneers and Dolphins on Wednesday. Hainsey required a cart to exit the field.
Jensen, who had started every single game of the Tom Brady era in Tampa, suffered his leg injury on July 28. The knee injury was expected to keep Jensen out for months.
In Jensen's absence, Hainsey was the next option. A third-round pick in 2021, Hainsey was on the field for just 31 snaps last season -- less than 3 percent of the Bucs' offensive plays.
The Athletic's Greg Auman noted that Nick Leverett -- who joined the Bucs as an undrafted rookie in 2020 and saw the field for 60 snaps last season -- moved into the center position at practice after Hainsey's injury.
Bucs head coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media after practice but didn't yet have an update on Hainsey's status. An early report indicated that it may just be cramps for Hainsey, and Brady and the Bucs will surely be hoping that's the case.
