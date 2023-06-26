Man wanted for stealing toilet from Home Depot in Dartmouth
DARTMOUTH — The Dartmouth Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who stole a toilet from a Home Depot last Friday.
The suspect is pictured in surveillance photos wearing a navy blue baseball hat, a black shirt, black jeans, and black sneakers while talking on the phone and pushing a cart with a large box. inside.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Dartmouth Police or submit a tip to the department.
