Man wanted for stealing toilet from Home Depot in Dartmouth

Dartmouth Police ask for help identifying man who stole toilet from Home Depot

Dartmouth Police ask for help identifying man who stole toilet from Home Depot

Dartmouth Police ask for help identifying man who stole toilet from Home Depot

DARTMOUTH — The Dartmouth Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who stole a toilet from a Home Depot last Friday.

The suspect is pictured in surveillance photos wearing a navy blue baseball hat, a black shirt, black jeans, and black sneakers while talking on the phone and pushing a cart with a large box. inside.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Dartmouth Police or submit a tip to the department.