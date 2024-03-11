Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman pulls car over and gives birth on Tobin Bridge

By Neal Riley

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

CHELSEA - A woman gave birth after pulling over on the Tobin Bridge connecting Chelsea and Boston Monday morning.

Massachusetts State Police said she pulled her car over on the Route 1 bridge at about 10 a.m. An ambulance was flagged down, and paramedics helped until Chelsea firefighters and EMS arrived on scene.

The ambulance took the woman and her newborn to the hospital.

"Both are reported to be doing fine," police said.

No other details about the incident have been released. 

Neal Riley

Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.

First published on March 11, 2024 / 1:40 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.