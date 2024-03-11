Woman pulls car over and gives birth on Tobin Bridge

CHELSEA - A woman gave birth after pulling over on the Tobin Bridge connecting Chelsea and Boston Monday morning.

Massachusetts State Police said she pulled her car over on the Route 1 bridge at about 10 a.m. An ambulance was flagged down, and paramedics helped until Chelsea firefighters and EMS arrived on scene.

The ambulance took the woman and her newborn to the hospital.

"Both are reported to be doing fine," police said.

No other details about the incident have been released.