Wareham 14-year-old Tobey Alford, hit by SUV while riding bike, dies from injuries
WAREHAM - A Wareham teenager who was hit by an SUV while out riding his bike one week ago has died.
Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz say 14-year-old Tobey Alford was hit at the intersection of Sandwich and Narrows Road on April 18 at about 8:15 p.m. He was taken to the hospital with a head injury but did not survive.
The woman driving the Chevy Blazer did stay on the scene and is cooperating with police. The crash is still under investigation.
