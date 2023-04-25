Watch CBS News
Local News

Wareham 14-year-old Tobey Alford, hit by SUV while riding bike, dies from injuries

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

WAREHAM - A Wareham teenager who was hit by an SUV while out riding his bike one week ago has died.

Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz say 14-year-old Tobey Alford was hit at the intersection of Sandwich and Narrows Road on April 18 at about 8:15 p.m. He was taken to the hospital with a head injury but did not survive.

The woman driving the Chevy Blazer did stay on the scene and is cooperating with police. The crash is still under investigation. 

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on April 25, 2023 / 2:33 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.