To Do List: Snowy owl prowl in Ipswich, Gloucester's So Salty Festival, iceless curling in Boston
BOSTON - It's a winter wonderland out there and there's outdoor events going on in Boston and along the North Shore!
FAMILY SNOWY OWL PROWL IN IPSWICH
Enjoy the scenery this weekend with a snowy owl prowl for the entire family! Coastal sites are home to wintering snowy owls. Head to Ipswich Saturday where these owls frequent Crane Beach and hike the dunes in search of these beautiful birds. If you can't make it this weekend, it takes place all winter long! Don't forget the binoculars and be sure to register in advance.
When: Every Saturday throughout the month through March from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Where: Crane Beach on the Crane Estate, 310 Argilla Road
Cost: $36 for member families, $45 for non-member families
Click here for more information and to register
SO SALTY FESTIVAL IN GLOUCESTER
Speaking of the beach, it's Gloucester's third annual So Salty Festival! Celebrate the Fish City's salty character with ice sculptures, art activities, salty treats and live music. The fun happens all day long on Saturday and Sunday.
When: Saturday, Jan. 20 and Sunday, Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Downtown Gloucester
Cost: Free
Click here for more information
ICELESS CURLING AT BOSTON'S SNOWPORT
Beat the winter blues as Snowport continues into the new year with iceless curling. The winter experience is open for all to enjoy - visitors can even sign up for a lesson with the North End Curling Club. Curling is open seven days a week at Snowport through the end of February!
When: Monday through Thursday, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Feb. 25. During February school vacation, there will be extended hours - Monday, Feb. 19 through Friday, Feb. 23, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: Along Harbor Way, 101 Seaport Boulevard, Boston
Cost: Free
The North End Curling Club is also offering complimentary Learn to Curl classes on select Saturdays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
