To Do List: Snowy owl prowl in Ipswich, Gloucester's So Salty Festival, iceless curling in Boston

BOSTON - It's a winter wonderland out there and there's outdoor events going on in Boston and along the North Shore!

FAMILY SNOWY OWL PROWL IN IPSWICH

Enjoy the scenery this weekend with a snowy owl prowl for the entire family! Coastal sites are home to wintering snowy owls. Head to Ipswich Saturday where these owls frequent Crane Beach and hike the dunes in search of these beautiful birds. If you can't make it this weekend, it takes place all winter long! Don't forget the binoculars and be sure to register in advance.

When: Every Saturday throughout the month through March from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Crane Beach on the Crane Estate, 310 Argilla Road

Cost: $36 for member families, $45 for non-member families

Click here for more information and to register

SO SALTY FESTIVAL IN GLOUCESTER

Speaking of the beach, it's Gloucester's third annual So Salty Festival! Celebrate the Fish City's salty character with ice sculptures, art activities, salty treats and live music. The fun happens all day long on Saturday and Sunday.

When: Saturday, Jan. 20 and Sunday, Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Downtown Gloucester

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

ICELESS CURLING AT BOSTON'S SNOWPORT

Beat the winter blues as Snowport continues into the new year with iceless curling. The winter experience is open for all to enjoy - visitors can even sign up for a lesson with the North End Curling Club. Curling is open seven days a week at Snowport through the end of February!

When: Monday through Thursday, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Feb. 25. During February school vacation, there will be extended hours - Monday, Feb. 19 through Friday, Feb. 23, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Along Harbor Way, 101 Seaport Boulevard, Boston

Cost: Free

The North End Curling Club is also offering complimentary Learn to Curl classes on select Saturdays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Click here for more information and to book a curling lane