To Do List: Winter Farmers Market, Live Ice Sculpting, Patriot Place Irish Festival

BOSTON – The start of spring is less than two weeks away. But before we say goodbye to the cold, there are still some winter activities on the docket this weekend.

WINTER FARMERS MARKET

The Franklin Winter Farmers Market has just three dates left and one of them is this weekend.

From 10 a.m.-2 p.m., shop local vendors, listen to live music and enjoy local coffee while snuggling some baby goats and rabbits! The family friendly activities at Fairmount Fruit Farm are guaranteed to get rid of your winter blues.

When: Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Fairmount Fruit Farm

Cost: Free

PATRIOT PLACE IRISH FESTIVAL

Gear up for Saint Patrick's Day with the Patriot Place Irish Festival on Saturday. With live Irish music, step dancing and pop-up Irish vendors, all day families can enjoy the joys of Irish culture at the free event. Be sure to check out Patriot Place website for a full list of the event's entertainment schedule.

When: Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Patriot Place

Cost: Free

LIVE ICE SCULPTING

Head to Burlington for some live ice sculpting this weekend. From 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, enjoy free hot cocoa, shopping, a live DJ, chili and raffles! It's the perfect day for winter fun.

When: Saturday, 1-3 p.m.

Where: The Green, 3rd Ave. Burlington

Cost: Free

WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH CONVERSATION

Honor Women's History Month through compelling conversations with women of impact. The event hosted by Dress for Success Boston will feature five successful women from the community whose commitment to women's empowerment has led to their achievements. Tickets are on sale now.

When: Tuesday, March 14

Where: The Lenox Hotel

Cost: $100