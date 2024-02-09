To Do List: Valentine's Day So Sweet Festival, Makers Market, Ice Sculpture Stroll

BOSTON - Valentine's Day is right around the corner, so get ready to feel the love with your special someone at special events for the holiday around Massachusetts.

SALEM'S SO SWEET FESTIVAL

From Feb. 9 through the 11, get in on the decadent tradition now in its 22nd year. With Valentine's Day shopping, delicious chocolate and sweet treats and illuminating ice sculptures, it's an event you'll be able to "heart-ly" wait for! Be sure to play the Chocolate Hearts Challenge on Saturday and Sunday for a chance to win prizes you're sure to fall for.

When: Feb. 9 through Feb. 11

Where: Various locations throughout Salem

Cost: Shopping at businesses

Ice sculptures will be installed on Feb. 9. A special sneak peek with a limited number of sculptures will be illuminated on Friday night on the Essex Street Pedestrian Mall and Lappin Park. All of the sculptures will be lit on Saturday night and will be lit between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. both nights, weather permitting.

Chocolate Hearts Challenge takes place Feb. 10 and 11. Snap a picture of at least five Chocolate Hearts logos at participating businesses and upload them before the end of the day on Sunday, Feb. 11.

Click here for more information

VALENTINE'S MAKERS MARKET

Combine your love for Valentine's Day and football at a makers market in Amesbury Sunday. Shop jewelry, pottery, candles and more while grabbing some brews at Brewery Silvaticus for the big game. There's something for everyone at the Valentine's Makers Market, taking place from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

When: Feb. 11 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Brewery Silvaticus, 9 Water St., Amesbury

Cost: Shopping at businesses

Click here for more information

WELLESLEY WONDERLAND ICE SCULPTURE STROLL

Start the weekend fun with the Wellesley Wonderland Ice Sculpture Stroll Friday night. Featuring nine artistically carves ice sculptures, hot cocoa and cider stations and Wellesley's favorite local shops, it's a night for the whole family. Head to Linden and Wellesley squares from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

When: Feb. 9 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Linden Square and Wellesley Square

Cost: Shopping at businesses

Click here for more information