To Do List: Tulip Fest, Chalk It Up Art Festival, Right Whale Research Ship Tours

BOSTON – With some spring weather finally returning, there's plenty to do this weekend.

TULIP FEST 2023

With the sun finally making an appearance, it's going to be a beautiful weekend for the Cider Hill Farm Tulip Fest happening in Amesbury.

Those April showers are bringing may flowers with 100,000 tulips set to bloom for the festival, where visitors can choose from 25 varieties of the flowers to pick from.

Saturday and Sunday there will be free live music, self-guided orchard walks, a cider bar and family-friendly activities you won't want to miss.

The event is free. Pre-registration for tulip picking is required.

When: May 6-7, May 13-14, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Where: Cider Hill Farm, Amesbury

Cost: Pick-your-own tulip ticket, $20 per dozen and tulip field entrance for up to two people; Non-picking ticket, $5 per person

Click here for more information

CHALK IT UP ARTS FESTIVAL

Spring into May with the Chalk It Up Arts Festival in Middleboro on Saturday.

The event, hosted by the non-profit the Heart in Art, works to bring the community together by making art accessible for everyone.

Guests can purchase a square or piece of sidewalk, grab some chalk and make colorful pavement art, all for a good cause.

Prizes will be given to the top artists and anyone is welcome to attend.

When: Saturday, May 6

Where: Middleboro Town Hall

Cost: $5 for 9'x8.5' space, $10 per 18'x8.5' space

Click here for more information

RIGHT WHALE RESEARCH VESSEL DOCK

Spend the weekend on the water at the Fan Pier marina in Boston as the Song of the Whale ship makes it way up the east coast.

The research vessel is docking in the city to highlight critically endangered species through the International Fund for Animal Welfare.

Enjoy boat tours, learn about North Atlantic right whales and speak with the researchers themselves.

The unique experience happens Friday and Saturday.

When: Right Whale Research Vessel Dock

Where: Fan Pier Blvd., Boston

Cost: Free

Click here for more information