To Do List: Going green at the farmers market, winter walk, celebrating Women's History Month

BOSTON - It's still winter but St. Patrick's Day is around the corner and we have events for both, along with one honoring Women's History Month.

GO GREEN AT THE FARM

Take the drive to Swansea for Stony Creek Farm's Go Green Farmers Market. With festive St. Patrick's Day treats, fresh veggies and homemade goods, it's sure to get you in the Emerald Isle spirit. The fun takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

When: Saturday, March 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Stony Creek Farm, 1210 Wilbur Ave., Swansea

Cost: Items for sale

Click here for more information

MUFFINS AND MIMOSAS WALK

Head to Weir River Farm in Hingham for a morning walk with muffins and mimosas! The adults-only hike takes visitors through the farm's English woodlands. Enjoy the fresh winter air, some exercise and the perfect morning wrap up! Set the alarm on Saturday and head over to the farm at 10 a.m.

When: Saturday, March 9 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Where: Weir River Farm, 140 Turkey Hill Lane, Hingham

Cost: $15 for members, $25 for non-members

Click here for more information and to register

REMEMBER THE LADIES

It's the third annual Remember the Ladies event in Quincy. The presentation and tea honors first lady Abigail Adams and five Quincy women making a difference in the fields of business, education, the arts, public service and non-profit work. It's an afternoon that celebrates the remarkable achievements of the women in our own communities. WBZ TV's Jordyn Jagolinzer will be the mistress of ceremonies, so come say hello from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday!

When: Saturday, March 9 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Quincy High School Auditorium, 100 Coddington St., Quincy

Cost: Free

Click here for more information