To Do List: Indoor farmers market, Barks n Brews, Winterfest

BOSTON - Sure, it's cold and snowy out, but there's plenty to do around Massachusetts this weekend!
WINTER WONDERLAND AT STONY CREEK FARM IN SWANSEA
Just because the season's changed there's no reason you can't enjoy a good farmers market! Head to Swansea for a winter wonderland inside a local farm.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., enjoy a winter-themed market with lots of local fresh goodies at Stony Creek Farm on Saturday. With special vendors and a petting zoo, it's perfect for the whole family. Bring you reusable shopping totes and find the fun inside the large white riding arena.
When: Saturday, Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Stony Creek Farm, 1210 Wilbur Ave., Swansea
Cost: Free
BARKS N BREWS IN BRAINTREE
It's your chance to give a pup a new "furever" home at Barks n Brews in Braintree. Complete with raffles, beer, food and the chance to meet some new dogs, it's a day every animal lover is sure to enjoy. Don't miss it at Widowmaker Brewing Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
When: Sunday, Jan. 28 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Widowmaker Brewing, 220 Wood Rd., Braintree
Cost: Free, though food and raffles are available for purchase
3RD ANNUAL WINTERFEST IN NEWTON
It's the third annual Winterfest in Newton all weekend. Kick off the festivities Saturday with a family and dog-friendly winter walk and finish the day off with a soup social. Sunday, Elsa from "Frozen" visits town - gather on Newton Centre Green to say hi and watch a live ice sculpture demonstration while sipping on free hot chocolate and shopping local vendors. End the weekend with a dance party in the afternoon!
When: January 27 and 28
Where: Newton
Cost: Free
Saturday:
WinterFEST Winter Walk at 10 a.m., Cold Spring Park, 1094 Beacon St.
WinterFEST Soup Social at 5:30 p.m., Hyde Playground Bandstand
Sunday:
WinterFEST on the Green at 11 a.m., Newton Centre Green
WinterFEST Dance Party at 3 p.m., New Art Center
