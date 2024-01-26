To Do List: Indoor farmers market, Barks n Brews, Winterfest

BOSTON - Sure, it's cold and snowy out, but there's plenty to do around Massachusetts this weekend!

WINTER WONDERLAND AT STONY CREEK FARM IN SWANSEA

Just because the season's changed there's no reason you can't enjoy a good farmers market! Head to Swansea for a winter wonderland inside a local farm.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., enjoy a winter-themed market with lots of local fresh goodies at Stony Creek Farm on Saturday. With special vendors and a petting zoo, it's perfect for the whole family. Bring you reusable shopping totes and find the fun inside the large white riding arena.

When: Saturday, Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Stony Creek Farm, 1210 Wilbur Ave., Swansea

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

BARKS N BREWS IN BRAINTREE

It's your chance to give a pup a new "furever" home at Barks n Brews in Braintree. Complete with raffles, beer, food and the chance to meet some new dogs, it's a day every animal lover is sure to enjoy. Don't miss it at Widowmaker Brewing Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

When: Sunday, Jan. 28 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Widowmaker Brewing, 220 Wood Rd., Braintree

Cost: Free, though food and raffles are available for purchase

Click here for more information

To be preapproved to take a dog home, click here

3RD ANNUAL WINTERFEST IN NEWTON

It's the third annual Winterfest in Newton all weekend. Kick off the festivities Saturday with a family and dog-friendly winter walk and finish the day off with a soup social. Sunday, Elsa from "Frozen" visits town - gather on Newton Centre Green to say hi and watch a live ice sculpture demonstration while sipping on free hot chocolate and shopping local vendors. End the weekend with a dance party in the afternoon!

When: January 27 and 28

Where: Newton

Cost: Free

Saturday:

WinterFEST Winter Walk at 10 a.m., Cold Spring Park, 1094 Beacon St.

WinterFEST Soup Social at 5:30 p.m., Hyde Playground Bandstand

Sunday:

WinterFEST on the Green at 11 a.m., Newton Centre Green

WinterFEST Dance Party at 3 p.m., New Art Center

Click here for more information