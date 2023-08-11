To Do List: Sunflowers, Arts and Culture Festival, Summer Flicks at the Prudential Center

BOSTON – There's still time to soak in summer fun before fall takes over.

SUNFLOWER FESTIVAL

August is now well underway and you can soak up what's left of summer with a local Sunflower Festival Saturday and Sunday.

Head to Red Apple Farm in Phillipston for a family-friendly day.

Pick your own sunflowers and enjoy sunflower-themed festivities that everyone will enjoy.

With food, drinks and live music, you won't want to miss it. If you can't make it this weekend, you can take part in the fun next weekend too.

When: August 12-13 and August 19-20, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Red Apple Farm, Phillipston

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

ARTS AND CULTURE FESTIVAL

In Lynn it's the 2023 Arts and Culture Festival. On Saturday arts, crafts, music and food will take over the city.

From Goldfish Pond to High Rock Tower, trolleys will be taking event-goers to different spots throughout Lynn, each with a unique festivity.

When: August 12, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Various locations in Lynn

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

SUMMER FLICKS

Take advantage this month of summer flicks happening at the Prudential Center!

Grab your family and friends, and head to the South Garden every Saturday at dusk to watch some of your favorite movies.

The free films continue on Saturdays through august 26.

When: Saturdays through August 26

Where: Prudential Center's South Garden

Cost: Free

Click here for more information