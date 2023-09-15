To Do List: Sip and stroll, cactus and succulent festival

BOSTON - We're halfway through September and this weekend has plenty of events to get into the fall spirit.

HARVEST SIP AND STROLL IN MIDDLEBORO

On Sunday, shop 84 booths and enjoy several delicious food trucks, all while sipping specialty craft mocktails or your favorite adult beverage from the Bartending Service of New England. It's a night of community and shopping you won't want to miss, all on the beautiful lawn of Town Hall.

When: Sunday, Sept. 17 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Middleboro Town Hall, 10 Nickerson Ave.

Cost: Free parking and admission

Click here for more information

CACTUS AND SUCCULENT FESTIVAL

Head to Norfolk for a cactus and succulent festival this weekend. The show displays hundreds of the best cacti and succulents you'll ever see with an array of the most exotic plants. With 25 vendors and a farmer's market, the whole family can enjoy the sights and the best fresh producer. Plus the first 50 attendees receive a free cactus or succulent plant.

When: Saturday, Sept. 16 and Sunday, Sept. 17

Where: Norfolk Public Library, 2 Liberty Lane

Eventgoers can see the plant show inside the library and shop the plant sale on the Town Hill

Cost: Free

Click here for more information