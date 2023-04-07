To Do List: Shop and eat local this weekend

To Do List: Shop and eat local this weekend

To Do List: Shop and eat local this weekend

BOSTON – With spring finally here, it's time to take advantage of the nice weather this weekend.

SIP AND SHOP CHELMSFORD

You can shop local with the second annual Sip and Shop event in Chelmsford.

On Saturday, shop 40 local vendors and artisans while enjoying some food and a cash bar.

Kids can take part in the fill an Easter basket event, which will include lots of toys and candy. It's a day fit for the whole family.

When: Saturday, April 8, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Chelmsford Elks Lodge

Cost: Free

SHOP LOCAL MARKETPLACE

It's the start of the shop local market season this weekend at Barrel House Z, grab any last minute Easter gifts or shop early for Mother's Day! With over 25 vendors, food and of course, cold beer from the Weymouth Brewery, there's something for everyone!

When: Saturday, April 8, 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Barrel House Z, Weymouth

Cost: Free

GREAT CHEFS WEEK

April 10 kicks off Great Chefs Week in Newburyport. Enjoy your favorite local eateries while benefiting the Anna Jaques Aid Association.

With more than a dozen participating Newburyport restaurants, dinner with a cause - offers a delicious meal, all in support of philanthropy.

Be sure to pick up your tickets this weekend!

When: April 10-16

Where: Various Restaurants

Cost: $60

Click here for more information