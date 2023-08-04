To Do List: Shakespeare on the Common, Celebrate Burlington, flashback dance party in Quincy

BOSTON - Kick off the month of August this weekend with some classic theater, a carnival on a town common and a flashback dance party.

SHAKESPEARE ON THE COMMON

Enjoy free performances of one of Boston's most beloved traditions - Shakespeare on the Common. You can watch the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production of "Macbeth" under the stars at the Parkman Bandstand each night this weekend. Grab the blanket and chairs and watch the classic in an iconic city setting. It's the final weekend of the season!

When: Friday, August 4 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, August 5 at 6 p.m.; Sunday, August 6 at 8 p.m.

Where: Boston Common, 139 Tremont Street, Boston

Cost: Free

Shows are weather dependent. For weather updates on performance nights, call the CSC weather hotline at 781-239-5972.

For more information, click here.

CELEBRATE BURLINGTON

It's the largest single-day event in Burlington this Saturday for Celebrate Burlington! Complete with a carnival, food vendors, special performances, a car show, a concert and fireworks, it's a day perfect for the whole family.

When: Saturday, August 5.

Carnival - 11 a.m.

Car Show - 5 p.m.

Concert - 7 p.m.

Fireworks - 9 p.m.

Where: Burlington Town Common, 2 Bedford Street, Burlington

Cost: Free

For more information, click here.

QUINCY 80S AND 90S FLASHBACK DANCE PARTY

On Sunday, head to Quincy for an 80s and 90s flashback dance party. The Silver Arrow Band, Boy Band Project and Dick N Jane will take the stage at Hancock Adams Common from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The dance party is complete with food vendors, refreshments and lawn games. Dress in your best outfits!

When: Sunday, August 6

Silver Arrow Band - 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Boy Band Project - 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Dick N Jane - 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Hancock Adams Common, 1305 Hancock Street, Quincy

Cost: Free

For more information, click here.