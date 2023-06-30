To Do List: 4th of July celebrations, arts festival, summer concerts

BOSTON - It's July 4th weekend so celebrate Independence Day with an all-American event the whole family will enjoy in Quincy.

Quincy July 4th Celebration

On Sunday, head to Hancock Adams Common for the city's patriotic celebration. Enjoy Fourth of July food favorites with their cookout, lawn games and a special performance by the Northeast Ceremonial Navy Band. Perfect for the whole family! The fun starts at 4 p.m.

When: Sunday, July 2 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Hancock Adams Common, 1305 Hancock Street, Quincy

Cost: Free

For more information, click here

Marblehead Festival of Arts

The Marblehead Festival of Arts kicks off on Saturday through the Fourth of July. Festivalgoers can enjoy a range of art exhibits, markets to shop from and live music accompanied by beautiful views of the harbor. With unique events happening all weekend long, there's something for everyone at the decades-old summer fest.

When: Saturday, July 1 through Tuesday, July 4

Where: Crocker Park, 11 Front Street, Marblehead

Cost: Free

For more information, click here

Hingham Shipyard Summer Concert Series

Live music is back in Hingham for a summer concert series. Local bands will take the stage every Friday night now through September 1 on the amphitheater at Hingham Shipyard. Grab the blankets and lawn chairs - every concert is free and open to the public.

When: Friday, June 30 at 7 p.m. and every Friday throughout the summer

Where: Hingham Launch, 18 Shipyard Drive, Hingham

Cost: Free

For more information, click here