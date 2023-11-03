To Do List: Pumpkin Smash, Dia de los Muertos, Punk Rock Market

BOSTON – Halloween is in the past, but there are still plenty of fun fall activities going on this weekend. It's all part of this week's To Do List.

NATICK PUMPKIN SMASH

With Halloween officially over, take those jack-o'-lanterns and turn them into healthy soil with a pumpkin smash in Natick.

Smash and launch your ghoulish gourds and pumpkins at Memorial Elementary School in Natick to help the planet.

Each year garbage trucks haul millions of pumpkins to landfills where they decompose and release the powerful greenhouse gas methane.

Bring Halloween to sustainable end and have fun while doing it on Sunday from 1-3 p.m.

When: Sunday, November 5, 1-3 p.m.

Where: Memorial Elementary School, Natick

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

DIA DE LOS MUERTOS BLOCK PARTY

The start of November marks the celebration of Dia de Los Muertos.

Get in on the family-friendly holiday fun with a community block party happening Saturday night in Chelsea, featuring music, art, warm drinks and rollerblading.

Grab the skates and roll around Chelsea square for a night to remember.

Don't forget to dress up and celebrate the "Day of the Dead" theme.

When: Saturday, November 4, 4-8 p.m.

Where: Chelsea Square, Winnisimmet Park

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

PUNK ROCK MARKET

The beloved Plymouth Punk Rock Market invades Weymouth this weekend with more than 40 vendors selling vinyl records, vintage clothing, comic books, original art, oddities and more.

With craft beer and a food truck, the event is open to all ages.

Head to Barrel House Z on Saturday from 12-4 p.m.

When: Saturday, November 4, 12-4 p.m.

Where: Barrel House Z, Weymouth

Cost: Free

Click here for more information