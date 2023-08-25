To Do List: Plymouth Water Festival, Randolph Lantern Festival, Boston Princess Day
BOSTON - With the kids heading back to school soon, soak up what's left of summer vacation this weekend!
PLYMOUTH WATERFRONT FESTIVAL
The Plymouth Waterfront Festival takes place on Saturday. Take in beautiful views while enjoying an array of craft and food vendors. Car lovers can enjoy a cruise-in car show and there will even be a ducky dash race, perfect for the kids. The fun takes place rain or shine.
When: Saturday, August 26, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Waterfront
Cost: Free
EXHIBITORS, CRAFTERS & FOOD
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Plymouth Waterfront
ENTERTAINMENT
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Plymouth Waterfront Amphitheater
11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. - Birch Swart
12 p.m. to 1 p.m. - Three at Home
1:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. - Ward Hayden & The Outliers
2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. - Total Strangers
3:45 p.m. to 5 p.m. - Aldous Collins Band
REBELS & RODS CRUISE-IN CAR SHOW
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Water Street
DUCKY DASH RACE
4 p.m., Brewster Gardens
KIDS DISCOVERY ZONE
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Brewster Gardens
Click here for more information
MID-AUTUMN LANTERN FESTIVAL
Head to Randolph for the Mid-Autumn Lantern Festival. From August 25th to the 27th, you can enjoy a display of thousands of lanterns and indulge in delicious Asian cuisine from local vendors. Don't miss the cultural performances, music and games. And be sure to bring your own lantern and participate in the lantern parade!
When: August 25 to 27
Friday: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Saturday: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Sunday: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Randolph Ice Arena, 240 North Street
Cost: Free but RSVP required
Click here for more information
BOSTON PRINCESS DAY
Saturday marks the 11th annual Boston Princess Day, celebrating little girls of color. The free event is an opportunity for young girls of color to dance, play and enjoy fun activities all while dressing up like a princess! The event recognizes culture, inclusivity and empowerment from 2 to 5 p.m. in Roxbury.
When: Saturday, August 26 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Gertude Howes Playground, 68 Moreland Street, Roxbury
Cost: Free but RSVP required
