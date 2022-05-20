To Do List: Owl's Nest Beer Garden, Baby Goat Yoga, Free Ferry Day
BOSTON -- This weekend, you can check out popular beer gardens that are reopening, do yoga with baby goats, take a ferry for free, and try delicious food from the SouthCoast area. It's all a part of this weekend's To Do List.
OWL'S NEST BEER GARDENS
The Owl's Nest beer gardens on the esplanade and in Herter Park are reopening this weekend. In addition to those two spots, Night Shift Brewing has four more locations opening in June. You'll be able to find rotating food trucks at each of them.
https://nightshiftbrewing.com/locations/owls-nest/
When: Times of operation vary
Where: OWL'S NEST ESPLANADE Between Berkeley & Clarendon Streets along the Storrow Lagoon (use the Dartmouth Street footbridge for access)
Between Harvard Stadium & Everett Street along Soldier's Field Road
Cost: N/A
BABY GOAT YOGA
On weekends, try out Baby Goat Yoga at Happy Goats Farm in Holliston and get a workout in with help from a miniature alpine goat. The classes are meant for all levels and for ages 7 and up.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/baby-goat-yoga-tickets-295192557887?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
When: Saturdays (9:30am & 6pm) and Sundays (9:30am)
Where: Happy Goats Farm, 400 Norfolk Street, Holliston
Cost: $35
FREE FERRY DAY
On Saturday, head to the Boston Harbor Islands at no cost during Free Ferry Day. You will leave from Boston and go to either Spectacle Island or Georges Island. Tickets are first come, first serve.
https://www.bostonharborislands.org/event/free-ferry-day-may2022/
When: Saturday, May 21, 8am-2:30pm
Where: Georges Island & Spectacle Island
Cost: Free
TASTE OF SOUTHCOAST
The taste of SouthCoast event on Sunday is making it easy to try some of the best dishes in the area. Over 20 restaurants will be serving samples in New Bedford, with attendees able to cast votes for their favorites.
When: Sunday, May 22, 12-5pm
Where: Pier 3, New Bedford
Cost: General Admission: $20, Children ages 5-12: $10
