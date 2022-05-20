To Do List: Owl's Nest Beer Garden, Baby Goat Yoga, Free Ferry Day

BOSTON -- This weekend, you can check out popular beer gardens that are reopening, do yoga with baby goats, take a ferry for free, and try delicious food from the SouthCoast area. It's all a part of this weekend's To Do List.

OWL'S NEST BEER GARDENS

The Owl's Nest beer gardens on the esplanade and in Herter Park are reopening this weekend. In addition to those two spots, Night Shift Brewing has four more locations opening in June. You'll be able to find rotating food trucks at each of them.

https://nightshiftbrewing.com/locations/owls-nest/

When: Times of operation vary

Where: OWL'S NEST ESPLANADE Between Berkeley & Clarendon Streets along the Storrow Lagoon (use the Dartmouth Street footbridge for access)

Between Harvard Stadium & Everett Street along Soldier's Field Road

Cost: N/A

BABY GOAT YOGA

On weekends, try out Baby Goat Yoga at Happy Goats Farm in Holliston and get a workout in with help from a miniature alpine goat. The classes are meant for all levels and for ages 7 and up.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/baby-goat-yoga-tickets-295192557887?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

When: Saturdays (9:30am & 6pm) and Sundays (9:30am)

Where: Happy Goats Farm, 400 Norfolk Street, Holliston

Cost: $35

FREE FERRY DAY

On Saturday, head to the Boston Harbor Islands at no cost during Free Ferry Day. You will leave from Boston and go to either Spectacle Island or Georges Island. Tickets are first come, first serve.

https://www.bostonharborislands.org/event/free-ferry-day-may2022/

When: Saturday, May 21, 8am-2:30pm

Where: Georges Island & Spectacle Island

Cost: Free

TASTE OF SOUTHCOAST

The taste of SouthCoast event on Sunday is making it easy to try some of the best dishes in the area. Over 20 restaurants will be serving samples in New Bedford, with attendees able to cast votes for their favorites.

https://tasteofsouthcoast.com

When: Sunday, May 22, 12-5pm

Where: Pier 3, New Bedford

Cost: General Admission: $20, Children ages 5-12: $10