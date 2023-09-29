To Do List: Oktoberfest, Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival, Hispanic Heritage Month

BOSTON – October gets underway this weekend, and you can celebrate in a variety of ways. It's all part of this week's To Do List.

OKTOBERFEST AT PATRIOT PLACE

Embrace German traditions in Foxboro on Saturday at their second ever Oktoberfest.

Expect giveaways, shopping, live German music and traditional games, with a stein-holding competition and even a costume contest. The global celebration is sure to be unforgettable.

The festivities take place in the north marketplace outside Wormtown Brewery.

When: September 30, 1-5 p.m.

Where: Patriot Place, outside Wormtown Brewery

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

FOOD TRUCK AND CRAFT BEER FESTIVAL

It's the Brews and Bites food truck and craft beer festival in Brockton on Saturday.

With delicious local food trucks, including Ellie's Sweet Treats and The Sausage Guy to area breweries like Brockton Beer Company and Barrel House Z, the event houses all your local favorites, right at the Westgate Mall.

When: September 30, 12-5 p.m.

Where: Westgate Mall, Brockton

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at the Boston Seaport.

Shoppers and diners can show their support from now through the October 15 at the Seaport's Latino owned businesses.

Borrachito, Vela, Para Maria, and more have come together for Hispanic Heritage Month, offering unique items to anyone who comes by. For every item sold, the Seaport will donate one dollar to Sociedad Latina.

When: Through October 15

Where: Various locations, Boston Seaport

Cost: Varies

Click here for more information