To Do List: Ringing in the new year with winter and art events

BOSTON - We made it to 2024! How about ringing in the new year with a celebratory bonfire at a local farm, an open art studio and a farmers market?

NEW YEAR'S BONFIRE AT WEIR RIVER FARM

Warm up with some hot drinks and food by the fire at Weir River Farm in Hingham on Saturday. Enjoy a night under the stars to celebrate the new year and even bring your Christmas tree to toss into the bonfire. Just make sure to pre-register first online! The fun starts at 5 p.m.

When: Saturday Jan. 6 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Where: Weir River Farm, 140 Turkey Hill Lane, Hingham

Cost: Member adult $9, member child $6, non-member adult $15, non-member child $10. Children under 2 free

Click here for more information and to pre-register

JANUARY OPEN ART STUDIOS

If art is part of your New Year's Resolution, an open art studio in Lowell might just be for you. With live artists, hands-on workshops, drinks and a food truck, it's the perfect way to embrace your creative side for 2024. Don't miss it on Saturday from 12 to 5 p.m.!

When: Saturday Jan. 6 from 12 to 5 p.m.

Where: Western Avenue Studios and Lofts, 150 Western Avenue, Lowell

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

MAXWELL'S WINTER FARMERS MARKET

It's first Maxwell's Winter Farmers Market of 2024 on Saturday. Enjoy the day in Chelmsford before the snow arrives, shopping dozens of vendors in a heated greenhouse with fresh produce, pastries, winter wear, wine and more. If you can't make it this Saturday, stop by every Saturday through the end of February.

When: Saturdays in 2024 starting Jan. 6 through Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 24 Maple Road, Chelmsford

Cost: Free

Click here for more information