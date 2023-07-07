To Do List: Natick farmers market, BBG Fest, Movies by the lake

BOSTON – We made it to the weekend, and nothing says summer like a local farmers market, music and an outdoor movie.

NATICK SUMMER FARMERS MARKET

Get outside and shop the Natick summer farmers market with dozens of vendors.

Families can shop and enjoy delicious local food on Natick Common.

The outdoor market takes place on Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

If you can't make it this week, stop by on Saturdays throughout the summer.

When: Saturday, July 8, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Natick Common

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

BEATS BY GIRLZ - BBG FEST

The Beats by Girlz BBG Fest is taking place this weekend.

The festival brings together women through a celebration of music and technology.

At Boston City Hall you'll find the Boston Women's Market featuring more than 15 women and gender expansive vendors with unique products.

The one-day event is free and open to everyone including your pup!

When: Saturday, July 8, 12-6 p.m.

Where: City Hall Plaza

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

MOVIES BY THE LAKE

Mark off your calendars for an upcoming Thursday for the first movie by the lake of the season in Wakefield.

Starting at 6 p.m., moviegoers can enjoy activities from the Boys and Girls Club of Stoneham and Wakefield and the First Parish Congregational Church to name a few.

Then at nightfall, catch Shrek while enjoying food from TJ's Taste Truck and Catering. Don't forget the blankets and chairs.

When: Thursday, July 13, 6 p.m.

Where: 1 Church Street, Wakefield

Cost: Free