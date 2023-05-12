To Do List: Mother's Day Mingle, Boston Night Market, Festival Of Films From Japan

BOSTON – If you're looking for something to do with mom this mother's day weekend, how about some shopping to put a smile on her face?

MOTHER'S DAY MINGLE SIP AND SHOP

The Mother's Day Mingle Sip and Shop event in Middleton takes place on Saturday.

Enjoy mimosas while helping the woman you love pick out a gift from a variety of local vendors.

Don't miss the free event the whole family will enjoy.

When: Saturday, May 13, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Augustus P. Gardner American Legion Post 227

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

BOSTON NIGHT MARKET

The Boston Night Market is making its return to the newly renovated City Hall Plaza this weekend.

The fourth festival, inspired by night markets in Asia, features food, games, performers and special vendors.

Take advantage of the nice weather and ignite your night this Saturday.

When: Saturday, May 13, 4-10 p.m.

Where: Boston City Hall Plaza

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

BOSTON FESTIVAL OF FILMS FROM JAPAN

Celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with the Boston Festival of Films from Japan.

The lineup features both new showcases and animated classics at Boston's Museum of Fine Arts.

While you're there, be sure to visit the museum's latest exhibit honoring Japanese artist Hokusai.

Get your tickets, grab a glass of sake and enjoy the best of Japanese cinema.

When: May 11-20

Where: Museum of Fine Arts Boston

Cost: General Admission - Adults $27, Children 7–17 $10; "Hokusai: Inspiration and Influence" and General Admission – Adults $34, Children 7–17 $17, Children 0–6 Free

Click here for more information