To Do List: MLK Day events, Celtic Music Festival, ice skating show

BOSTON - It's a three day weekend for most people and there is a lot to do!

DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY CELEBRATION

Celebrate MLK's legacy by viewing works about social justice and freedom across generations. Check out the exhibit, and then explore all the museum has to offer! You can also learn how to make your own fluid acrylic masterpiece with a local artist. The activity is offered once ever half hour from 1 to 2:45 p.m. The museum recommends reserving a same-day ticket at the Admissions or Information desk. All visitors receive free admission to the museum for the day!

When: Monday Jan 15. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Art Making available from 1 to 2:45 p.m.

Where: Peabody Essex Museum, 161 Essex Street, Salem, MA

Cost: Free

21ST ANNUAL BOSTON CELTIC MUSIC FESTIVAL

Celebrate the 21st annual Boston Celtic Musical Festival! Immerse yourself in rich music, and dance heritage celebrating the cultural diversity of Irish and Scottish communities. Take part in the fun all weekend long in Cambridge!

When: Thursday, Jan. 11 to Sunday Jan.14

Where: Club Passim, 47 Palmer Street, Cambridge, MA

Cost: Prices range from $25 to $75

FREE SKATING SHOW AT THE RINK AT 401 PARK

Enjoy a night on the ice in the city hosted by former Olympic Figure Skater Nancy Kerrigan and Disney on Ice performers. Watch as a band of skating pirates take over the rink in Fenway. It's an event for the whole family!

When: Saturday, Jan 13 from 7 to 8 p.m.

Where: Landmark Center, 401 Park Drive, Boston, MA

Cost: Free

