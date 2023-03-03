To Do List: Maple Magic Pancake Breakfast, Saint Puptrick's Day, Spirited Winterfest

BOSTON – The weekend is finally here, and with snow on the way, you can warm up with some pancakes at an annual tradition too sweet to pass up. It's part of this week's To Do List.

MAPLE MAGIC PANCAKE BREAKFAST

The Maple Magic Pancake Breakfast is back at the Natick Community Organic Farm. Enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes and raffle prizes starting Saturday at 8 a.m. Tickets are first come, first serve at the door, and if you can't make it this weekend - enjoy one of the farm's maple sugaring tours this month.

When: Saturday, 8 a.m.

Where: Memorial School, Natick

Cost: $12 for adults, $6 for children

SAINT PUPTRICK'S DAY

Saturday is Saint Puptrick's Day at Night Shift Brewing's Everett taproom. Enter your dog in the pup chug where your furry friend can enjoy a dog beer of water - chicken broth and whipped cream - in an entertaining competition. Or watch all the fun and have your dog painted as a portrait and shop local vendors. All proceeds go to the northeast animal shelter.

When: Saturday, 1-4 p.m.

Where: Night Shift Brewing, Everett

Cost: $5

SPIRITED WINTERFEST

And for humans looking for fun, it's the Spirited Winterfest on Saturday night. Celebrate the season coming to an end with specialty food and cocktails including wine, mulled beverages, artisan cheeses and fondue. The event is free and you have to be 18 or older to attend.

When: Saturday, 4-7 p.m.

Where: 448 Common Street, Belmont

Cost: Free