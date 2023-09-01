To Do List: Labor Day weekend fun as we say goodbye to summer

BOSTON – We will be in the midst of a gorgeous stretch of weather for Labor Day weekend, so you might as well take advantage with some fall fun. It's all part of this week's To Do List.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND BLOCK PARTY

Celebrate the end of summer with a block party happening at the Charles River Speedway.

On Sunday it's the third annual Labor Day Weekend block party in Boston with live performances, fun drinks and local food from pizza to empanadas and global-inspired street food.

It's a tasty event packed with lots of fun. With giveaways, lawn games and face painting, the whole family can tag along. Pre-registration is encouraged.

When: Sunday, September 3, 12-5 p.m.

Where: Charles River Speedway, Boston

Cost: Free

MARLBORO LABOR DAY PARADE

It's the 71st annual Marlboro Labor Day parade.

Spectators can enjoy memorable floats, marches and music while cheering from the sidelines on the nearly two mile route.

The event kicks off at noon on Monday.

When: Monday, September 4, 12 p.m.

Where: Parade begins at Pleasant and Lincoln Streets

Cost: Free

COUNTRY FAIR IN AMESBURY

From Saturday to Monday, it's the Country Fair at cider hill farm in Amesbury.

Guests can enjoy apple picking, cider tastings, classic fair foods, fall flower cutting, tractor rides and live music and games.

The celebration is the perfect way to wrap up summer and kick off fall.

When: September 2-4, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Cider Hill Farm, Amesbury

Cost: Free

