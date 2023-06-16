To Do List: Juneteenth, Father's Day, Portuguese Festival

BOSTON - This weekend marks Juneteenth and commemorations are happening all across Massachusetts to honor the end of slavery in the United States.

Belmont and Watertown 2023 Juneteenth Festival

Belmont and Watertown are teaming up for the 2023 Juneteenth Festival. The event features live music, food, including the Jamaican Me Hungry food truck, a special kids corner with trivia and even free ice cream from Ben and Jerry's! Celebrate freedom and equality Sunday at the Beech Street Center in Belmont from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

When: Sunday, June 18 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Beech Street Center, 266 Beech Street, Belmont

Cost: Free

Martha's Vineyard Juneteenth Jubilee

Head to Martha's Vineyard for a series of weekend events for their Juneteenth Jubilee. Kick off the festival in Oak Bluffs on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. with a flag-raising ceremony and a day full of culture with jazz music, a fireside chat with Pulitzer Prize winner Nikole Hannah-Jones and more. The Juneteenth Cultural Festival is free and open to all.

When: Saturday, June 17 from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: The Tabernacle, 80 Trinity Park, Oak Bluffs

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

Father's Day Bash at Appleton Farms

Don't forget about dad this weekend! It's the Father's Day Bash at Appleton Farms on Saturday. With outdoor live music, barbecue and lawn games, it's a day dad will always remember. With pizza and specialty beer from Rockport, Notch and Essex County Brewing, it's the perfect gift for that father figure in your life.

When: Saturday, June 18, 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Where: Appleton Farms, 219 County Road, Hamilton and Ipswich

Cost: Member carload, $15; Non-member carload, $20

Click here for more information

Boston's 2023 Portuguese Fest

Get a taste of Portugal with the 2023 Portuguese Fest happening in Boston. The fun happens at Boston City Hall with live music from world-famous performers, comedy and traditional Portuguese food. Eventgoers can also win prizes with the many raffle stands.

When: Sunday, June 18 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Boston City Hall Plaza

Cost: Free

Click here for more information